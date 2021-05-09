Tropical Storm Andres is the first storm of the 2021 eastern Pacific hurricane season, but it’s no threat to land and will likely be short-lived. The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. The Atlantic hurricane season is right around the corner — but it’s started early in the eastern Pacific.

The first tropical storm of the 2021 eastern Pacific hurricane season formed off the southwest coast of Mexico on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Andres is the earliest tropical storm to ever form during the satellite era in the eastern Pacific, surpassing Adrian in 2017. Andres also holds the distinction of developing before the official start of the eastern Pacific hurricane season, which begins on May 15.

It’s not the first time a tropical system has developed before the official start of hurricane season. The eastern Pacific has had either a tropical depression or tropical storm form prior to the official season in three of the last five years.This system began developing on Friday, and has since strengthened into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Andres currently has sustained winds of 40 mph and is tracking to the northwest at 6 mph.

“Increasing southwesterly to westerly shear and drier air to the west of the cyclone should prevent any significant additional strengthening,” the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

The system is forecast to maintain tropical storm strength through Monday morning. Gradual weakening of the storm is forecast to begin on Monday, with the system becoming a remnant low on Tuesday while traversing the eastern Pacific waters.

