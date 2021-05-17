Tourism promotes the sale of typical clothing in the Yucatan Peninsula

The sale of typical clothing has increased with the arrival of visitors to Yucatan. Photo: (Astelus)

The increase in visitors in Cancun, the Riviera Maya and Mérida benefits the producers of this type of clothing items.

Mérida, Yuc., May 17, 2021, (SIPSE).- “The increase in the arrival of tourists to the Yucatan Peninsula and to the state positively impacts the commercial flows of the members of the National Chamber of the Clothing Industry (Canainve) Yucatan delegation,” said Jorge Moreno González, president of the Chamber.

He added that the increase in visitors in Cancun, the Riviera Maya, and Mérida benefits the producers of typical Yucatan clothing so that sales of different garments and dresses in the Historic Center of the Yucatecan capital register increases of up to 15 percent compared to the first two months of the year.

He considered that the activity of the clothing industry will continue in the coming months with an upward trend, especially driven by the new measures contemplated in the economic reopening, which began last Thursday, May 13th.

“These measures will benefit garment manufacturers because there will be more influx of people in shops, self-service and department stores, clothing stores and boutiques where these products are sold, which are made by Yucatecan hands in workshops established in Mérida, as well as in municipalities in the interior of Yucatán ”, he asserted.

He commented that at the moment the Canaive partners continue to export to the United States; they did very well during the past Easter season, they hope they will do better for the coming summer, although sometimes the production of dresses stops because the clothing warehouses are full in the stores of the neighboring country to the north.

Moreno González added that the jobs lost due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are expected to recover in the second half of the year, seeking to reach the 17 thousand jobs that were active in 2019.

He added that the local Canainve delegation has 140 workshops of its associates in which 14,500 jobs are currently generated, so they hope that by the end of the year, the figure of 17,000 jobs will be reached again.

