Three arrested for stealing a television from a restaurant in western Mérida

Mérida, Yuc., (May 03, 2021).- At the moment that two subjects were stealing a 50-inch television from a food business in the west of the city of Mérida, they were discovered and detained by agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP).
During the early morning hours of Monday, May 3rd, the owner of the regional and seafood restaurant “Lol Ku’Xub” reported to 911 that he had seen some subjects coming out of his restaurant. When SSP unit 6314 arrived, the two individuals were coming out of the property carrying a TV screen.
At the time of the arrest, a third person arrived and tried to prevent them from being transferred to jail, for which he was also arrested.
J. A. C. A., J. I. E. G. and A. A. C. G., were detained and plced under the custdoy of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).
Source: Yucatán al instante
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
