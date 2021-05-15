This is the story of the Yucatecan Panucho, created in La Ermita de Mérida

Mèrida, Yuc., May 11, 2021 (SIPSE).- La Ermita de Santa Isabel in Mérida, is a neighborhood of the city that hides many traditional stories, including one that has to do with an iconic, proudly Yucatecan, delicious dish: the Panucho.
According to the popular tradition of Yucatán, the panucho has its origin in the area of La Ermita de Santa Isabel, which basically located in downtown Mérida.
This is the story of the Panucho
The old residents of the area point out that, in that area lived a man known as “Don Hucho”, who had a food stall for travelers who went or came to Campeche, which passed precisely by La Ermita, where there was a path known as Camino Real in the mid-nineteenth century.
One day, “Don Hucho” began to prepare a sandwich consisting of bread with strained beans and a boiled egg.
The people of that time called it “El Pan de Don Hucho.” With the passage of time, the bread was replaced by corn tortillas and the dish became so popular that it was finally called “Panucho”.
Other curious stories from the area
The Chapel of Santa Isabel was also called the Good Trip because it used to be “the exit” of the city of Mérida and is an obligatory stop for travelers who used to travel the Camino Real to Campeche.
In the church, travelers commended or thanked each other when they arrived in the city, in addition to being on the side of the road to the cemetery, it also served to officiate masses as part of an annual procession.
Origin of La Ermita de Santa Isabel
It is said that La Ermita was founded by Gaspar González de Ledesma, a resident of the place, who built it with his own economic resources and later moved to live there as a hermit.
Its austere architecture is characteristic of the churches built in the 16th and 17th centuries.
The botanical park garden has at its main entrance a stone portico that belonged to the so-called “Casa de la Condesa”, which was at the intersection of 62nd and 59th streets.
This portico features carved stone columns and the coat of arms of the Encomenderos family that built it in colonial times.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“The door to hell”: the crater that has been burning for 50 years
A miscalculation opened the terrifying crater.
-
Rancho Cascabel, a surreal space you must visit in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato
It is called Rancho Cascabel and.
-
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 8 children
Israeli warplanes pounded the Gaza Strip on Saturday,.
-
Governor says Quintana Roo is at “imminent risk” of lockdown
MEXICO CITY (AP) — According to.
-
State Government and Fundación Azteca join forces to promote the talent of Yucatecan youth
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- Secondary.
-
SpaceX will set up ground stations within Google’s data centers that connect to the Starlink satellites
Google has won a deal to provide.
-
Israeli tanks to invade Gaza on a potential ground offensive maneuver
Israeli artillery pounded northern Gaza early.
-
The FIHM Fair, a tribute to Mexican comic books developers, begins this May 14
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- As.
-
Yucatecan woman arrested for raping a minor in Tahdziú
Tahdziú, Yucatán, (May 14, 2021).- At the.
-
Citizens denounce bad attention and deterioration at IMSS facilities in Mérida
Merida Yucatan, (May 14, 2021).- The facilities.
Leave a Comment