‘There will be no reelection, I still have 6 more years …’: López Obrador

He affirms that he will keep his word to leave the power at the end of his six-year term or earlier if the people decide to revoke his mandate; working twice as long helps me rule more, he says

MEXICO CITY, May 12, 2021 (EXCELSIOR).- By ensuring that he will not seek reelection, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that he still has six years left in the government, although he clarified that formally there are three, but because he works twice as much as his predecessors, he still has 6 more years to go.

This morning May 12, when he was questioned in his conference at the National Palace about whether he would sign a non-reelection commitment, the president rejected this, as he recalled that he has repeatedly made it clear that he does not seek to be reelected or extend his mandate, so once his term ends, he will move away from politics with the foundations laid for the Fourth Transformation.

“There is not going to be reelection. I still have 6 years left … because formally I have three left, but since I work twice as much. that’s why… In other words, we are going to continue transforming the country. We have already laid the foundations and fortunately, we have achieved it without violence.” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

López Obrador also clarified that next year the first citizen consultation on the revocation of the mandate will be held, so the citizens will be able to choose he should continue with his mandate or not, and if the people say no, he will fulfill his word and leave the Presidency.

He stressed that citizens, as well as electing a leader, have the right to remove him as part of the democratic life of the country, so he will abide by the decision of the people.

Next May 2022, there will be a vote and the people will be asked if the president continues or not, because the people put me here, and the people can take me down, and I am not going to be here if I don’t have the support of the people, ”. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

He reiterated that when a Head of State loses the support of the citizens, he cannot do much, so in his case, he will leave the office and go to his ranch Palenque, Chiapas, which by the way is known as “La Chingada”.

Source: Excelsior

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments