There are currently six active forest fires in Tulum, Quintana Roo

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (May 13, 2021).- From March 1 to May 11 in Tulum, an area of 180 hectares has been consumed due to forest fires, which are currently being fought by 225 elements of different emergency forces and volunteers who work to mitigate six active conflagrations in the municipality.
Erick Noé Pérez Díaz, representative director of Tulum Firefighters, said that they have been working to mitigate the fire in conjunction with Civil Protection, Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), Potable Water and Sewerage Commission (CAPA,) National Union of Peasant Transporters ( Untrac), among other authorities and civilian volunteers, all are following the security protocols to combat fire outbreaks and forest fires.
The representative director explained that the participation of the organizations is to prevent the fire from damaging homes and the forest. So far they have used more than 339 thousand liters of water that were supplied by CAPA.
Pérez Díaz specified that the active fires are located in Muyil (which threatens the sanitary landfill), Rancho Marites, Macario Gómez, Francisco Uh May and Cobá communities, while in the last hours a fire registered in Tulum National Park was completely liquidated (PNT).
He added that – in conjunction with the various agencies – they are working to confirm that these fires were caused by poachers and clandestine loggers, since they have identified signs of fuel and diesel bottles at different points where various fires were struck.
The interviewee regretted that smokers throw away their lit cigarette butt and start fires in different areas, he mentioned that throwing garbage anywhere also contributes the fires, since with glass bottles and the sun’s rays it generate the “magnifying glass effect”. He also pointed out that campers build fires and don’t always put them out.
He indicated that liquidating a fire implies the mobility of vehicles, pipes, personnel, food, hydration, among other expenses that have to be made.
Source: La Jornada Maya
