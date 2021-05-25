The rainy season is here and we need to keep our patio clean to avoid mosquito breeding

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 25, 2021) .- Through a peripheral campaign, municipal authorities seek to raise awareness among the population to keep clean their patios, terraces and other spaces that could become a focus of infection for mosquito spread.
The director of Social Welfare of the Mérida City Council, Jesús Aguilar y Aguilar, highlighted that through this awareness campaign, the aim is for citizens to throw away their pots and clean their patios to avoid diseases transmitted by mosquitoes such as dengue, especially now that the rainy season.
“The Ministry of Health still does not allow us to enter homes, so we are making the boundaries and intensifying work on the grids and public spaces where a greater number of people converge,” he stressed.
He recognized that given the impossibility of entering the houses to carry out the abatement work, the main challenge of this campaign is that people become aware of and heed the call of the authorities and clean all the spaces in their houses.
“We ask the citizenship to throw away the wastewater, old pots, tires, or any kind of container that could become a place where mosquitoes can breed,” Aguilar y Aguilar said.
