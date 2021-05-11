The INAH closes the Tulum Archaeological Zone due to a case of Covid-19

(La Jornada Maya) Tulum, Quintana Roo, (May 11, 2021).- The Archaeological Zone of Tulum, in Quintana Roo was closed down by INAH on Sunday, May 9th, and will not be open until further notice, the Ministry of Culture reported in a statement, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).
The foregoing, in accordance with the protocols, established after a confirmed case of Covid-19 was detected and in order to carry out the corresponding cleaning and sanitization, as well as to keep possible cases of contact in quarantine, as indicated by the health guidelines.
The Ministry of Culture and the INAH expressed that it is a priority to guarantee the health of workers, as well as that of visitors to their cultural venues, so they will continue to implement the essential sanitary and hygiene measures to ensure that their spaces are Covid-free safe.
The INAH also announced that as of May 11, the National Museum of History (MNH), Castillo de Chapultepec, will reopen its doors to the public from Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a maximum capacity of 1,800 people per day, once that figure is reached, the venue will close its doors regardless of the time.
All persons entering the MNH must maintain, at all times, a healthy distance, follow the indicated routes and the instructions of the security personnel.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
