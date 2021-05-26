The Grand Palladium Hotel burns down in Tulum, Quintana Roo (VIDEO)

The Grand Palladium Hotel in the Riviera Maya reported that no injuries were recorded, only the palapas in the lobby area were affected.

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (May 26, 2021).- This Thursday, May 25, a fire was registered at the Grand Palladium Hotel, located in the Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo.

The fire would have started in the laundry area and spread to a palapa placed at the entrance to the hotel lobby, according to local media.

After the fire at the hotel, which is located between Puerto Aventuras and Tulum, tourists and employees were evacuated.

At the Hotel Grand Palladium arrived Firefighters from Solidaridad and Tulum municipalities to control the fire. After almost two hours of work, they managed to control the fire.

In videos circulating on social networks, it is shown how a hotel palapa is burning out of control.

While the employees run from one side to another and remove the furniture that is located near the fire.

Hotel Grand Palladium declares that there are no injuries only structural damage

In a statement, the Grand Palladium Hotel reported that no injuries were registered at the fire.

“Fortunately, all of our staff and our clients are doing well, with no personal injury to regret. The room areas have not been affected either ” GRAND PALLADIUM HOTEL.

The Grand Palladium Hotel explained that the fire mainly affected the vegetation cover on its roofs.

“According to information that we have at this time, the damage is limited to plant cover and at the expense of what a report can determine, no structural damage is observed”. GRAND PALLADIUM HOTEL

Hotel thanks the authorities for mitigating the fire

The Grand Palladium Hotel highlighted that the enclosure’s anti-fire systems were activated and protocols were followed to evacuate people.

“Once the integrity of the people has been ensured as the highest priority, the technical teams are now working to determine the origin of the fire, as well as to restore normalcy in the resort as soon as possible”. GRAND PALLADIUM HOTEL

The hotel company also thanked the authorities, emergency services and security forces who came to mitigate the fire.

