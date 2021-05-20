The formation of the first cyclonic system of the season advances in the Atlantic

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 20, 2021).- A low-pressure zone maintains a high probability of evolving into a cyclonic system in the next few hours, it is located more than 3,550 kilometers east northeast of the Yucatan Peninsula without representing a risk to the entity, said the Quintana Roo State Coordination of Civil Protection.

In a message from social networks, the agency refers that according to the National Meteorological System, in the next 48 hours there is a 70% probability of evolution and a 90% probability within 5 days.

The COEPROC reiterated that due to its distance and location it does not represent a risk for the State of Quintana Roo but asked the population to keep informed through official sources and avoid spreading rumors.

Likewise, it reported that authorities of the three orders of government verify the anticyclonic shelters in the face of the 2021 Rain and Tropical Cyclone Season, which includes the months of June to November.

For this year 15 to 20 tropical systems have been predicted.

