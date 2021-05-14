The FIHM Fair, a tribute to Mexican comic books developers, begins this May 14

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- As a tribute for 150 years of cartoonists in Mexico, and to the 10 best exponents of the Mexican comic book; as well as an invitation to Mérida artists to present their proposals, the Fair of Illustration and Cartoon in Mexico (FIHM) is inaugurated on Friday, May 12th. The appointment is from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at the Punto Mid Cultural Center, on Calle 47, downtown Merida.

The FIHM, with the ‘Museo de la Caricatura‘ and the ‘Cartoon MUCAHI-Bassoco‘, once again collaborate to pay tribute to the great cartoonists who founded the world of Mexican comics.

Camilo Solís Pacheco, the coordinator of the Fair, explained that, in Yucatán, those who have worked illustration for years continue to do so on commissions, however, there are not so many cartoonists because it is a discipline that in addition to being complicated, is not well- paid.

“There are several artists who make comic strips like those in the newspaper, which are simpler, but most of the cartoonists we know are more inclined to do illustrations,” said the illustrator who is currently more dedicated to promoting the work of his colleagues and manage spaces such as the FIHM for its dissemination.

The fair will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Punto Mid Cultural Center, in downtown Mérida. Photo: (La Jornada Maya)

He reiterated that in Yucatan it is difficult to make a living out of this activity, although in the center and north of the country many people are 100 percent dedicated to creating comics; and some have even opted for the path of computer animation.

“In Yucatán, there is not much dissemination of the history of the country’s cartoonists; and in art or graphic design universities, very little -if nothing- is studied on the subject of graphic narrative such as comic strips ”, he lamented.

Similarly, he stated that there is no publishing house or newspaper that has a section dedicated to comics. There is not a real possibility of working formally in this area.

Mixed event

The FIHM will be mixed, that is, online and face-to-face activities will be offered. Similarly, there will be spaces for the sale of prints with illustrations and designs by local artists.

The “New Cycles” exhibition of Cartoons and Illustration will be inaugurated, with works by local artists such as Lorena Porras, Teté de Loup, Manuel Lara, Oscar Mijangos, Joel Castilla, Hellbastard Art, Pinceladas Art, among others.

The Tribute and the exhibition will remain open to the public from May 14 to June 30 at this first venue, and will subsequently continue to travel. Starting in July, the tribute will be exhibited at El Templo, a restaurant located one block away from Mejorada Park.

The FIHM will be at Punto Mid for four days for illustrators and local graphic storytellers to offer their products: May 14 and 15, from 2 to 7:30 pm; also a second round, May 28 and 29, from 2 to 7:30 p.m.

Since 2017, the FIHM has held meetings in Mérida with illustrators and graphic storytellers from different regions of Mexico, either in person or by making their works known in print or online. For more information, click here.

