The Festival of Pulque, Typical Gastronomy and Mezcal is coming!

MEXICO CITY, (May 19, 2021).- Either in a Magical Town or on the side of the highway heading to Hidalgo, Mexican national cuisine is best enjoyed accompanied by pulque or “Curado de Carne”. The “Adelitas Empresarias” group offers this experience in an open space in Mexico City.
On June 19 and 20, Lienzo Charro de Aragón will host the “Festival of Pulque, Typical Gastronomy and Mezcal” , from 10:00 to 19:00. If you prefer to stay at home, there is the option to buy the products that will be offered online, starting on the 1st of the same month.
The pulque, a spirit drink resulting from the fermentation of mead, is extracted from the heart of mature agaves. During the festival, you can enjoy it prepared with ingredients, such as pine nuts, cocoa, raspberry with rose petals, strawberries with cream, pineapple, mango, and even marzipan.
The variety of mezcal that will be offered includes the one with the highest production: espadín, as well as tobalá, arroqueño, tepeztate, sierra negra, cuishe and cupeatra. In addition, there will be mezcal creams, with flavors such as cajeta and pistachio.
In the gastronomic part, snacks and traditional Mexican dishes and desserts will be offered. There will also be an expo-sale of textiles, jewelry and handicrafts.
Attendance at the festival will be restricted by current health measures. Therefore, it is necessary that all attendees make a prior registration, on the following website: https://turnosconqr.com/adelitasempresarias. General measures are mandatory, such as the use of face masks, application of antibacterial gel, temperature measurement, and disinfection of money.
If you want to be part of the celebration from home, you can order products and they will be sent to your address within the CDMX and to the rest of the country. There is also the option of picking up your package at the headquarters. Check the digital menu: www.adelitas-empresarias.com.
Adelitas Empresarias supports small Mexican producers from different states, which often only have family businesses. In addition to disconnecting from the routine, by attending these events you support the national economy.
- Date: June 19 and 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Address: Lienzo Charro de Aragón. Crystal Garden. Av. 661, Town of San Juan de Aragón, Gustavo A. Madero district of Mexico City.
- Entrance fee: $ 10 pesos; children and seniors $ 5 pesos.
Source: Gourmet de Mexico
