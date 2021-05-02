The daughter of the candidate accused of rape is the new candidate to govern Guerrero.

Evelyn Cecilia Salgado Pineda, daughter of Felix Salgado Macedonio, the candidate accused of rape and sexual abuse, suspended by the electoral authority for not submitting his pre-campaign expenses, will be Morena’s gubernatorial candidate for the state of Guerrero, as reported by AMLO’s party MORENA.

GUERRERO MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – “I thank the National Executive Committee, the National Elections Commission, the National Polls Commission, my Morena party for allowing me to participate in this democratic exercise,” said Evelyn Salgado in a remote conference.

The poll was applied via telephone to 1,200 people in Guerrero, and Parametría and Mendoza Blanco y Asociados conducted two mirror polls. In the survey, Evelyn reached 37.9% of the preferences, while Senator Nestora Salgado, in second place, earned 13.9%.

In previous days, Félix Salgado Macedonio and Raúl Morón were assigned as a “consolation prize” the local leadership of the party in Guerrero and Michoacán, respectively, confirmed party sources.

The Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation (TEPJF) ratified the decision to withdraw the candidacies of the Morenistas for failure to submit pre-campaign expenses.

There were immediate reactions in social networks against this decision. There has been a constant in this government. The lack of empathy of López Obrador’s government with Mexico’s feminist movement, which has demanded that Felix Salgado be withdrawn from the electoral race he responds to the charges of rape and sexual abuse against him. Lopez Obrador has not only not spoken out on the matter but has given his full support to the candidate.

Citlalli Hernández, secretary-general of Morena, pointed out that the people of Guerrero decided: “The enemy, although weakened, is in collusion with the referee (INE) and is rancorous…”, she wrote.

