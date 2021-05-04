Terrible accident on the Merida-Cancun highway

FUTV driver dies after crashing into a Sanirent truck in Mérida-Cancun

Mèrida, Yucatán, May 04, 2021, (SIPSE).- Around 5:30 am this Tuesday, May 04, a severe accident was registered on the Mérida-Cancun highway, which left one dead and 14 injured.

According to the first reports, a public transport unit, Urvan type, hit a Sanirent company truck (Company dedicated to the rental of portable toilets), which moments before had collided with a double plate trailer.

As reported, the trailer left the Hacienda Teya intersection to join the Mérida-Cancun highway, heading towards the Yucatecan capital and was hit by range by Sanirent’s vehicle, due to the collision it turned and was between the median and route.

Moments after this crash, the Combined Front of the Workers of the Wheel (FUTV), on the Acanceh route, hit the pipe.

After the crash, firefighters and police elements from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site, cordoned off the area and began rescuing the passengers.

Unfortunately, the driver of the van lost his life at the scene of the accident, while the injured passengers were taken to hospital for treatment.

Semefo’s personnel arrived at the site to lift the driver’s body.

Source: SIPSE

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







