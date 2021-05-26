Tenants denounce bad construction of houses in Kanasín, Yucatán

Kanasín, Yucatán, (May 26, 2021).- Neighbors of the “Alameda” subdivision of Kanasìn, Yucatàn municipality, demonstrated against the construction company “Crea Hogares”, claiming for the structural failures of their houses.
About twenty families protested this Thursday, May 26, on 15-A street between 10 and 12 of that residential area to complain that the houses that were handed over to them just two months ago already have cracks, leaks, and the floor tiles are getting loose.
And is that despite their discomfort, when they arrived at the offices of the construction company to complain about the poor quality of the works, no one attended them and they were left with the desire to warn the representatives of the company that they would report them to Profeco.
They indicated that if they did not have a response during the week, they would block construction work in the subdivision until the company is responsible for the damage.
Likewise, they anticipated that they would place signs on the doors of the houses to warn other people of the poor quality of the construction materials used to build the houses and prevent other families from falling into what they described as a “scam.”
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
