Teacher’s vaccination campaign to begin in Yucatan on Tuesday, May 18th

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 17, 2021).- Active personnel of the sector of the Secretariat of the State of Yucatán (Segey) will be vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) from Tuesday, May 18 to 20 of this month, for this process that will begin in Mérida, Valladolid, Tizimín, and Ticul, more than 61 thousand vaccines from the pharmaceutical company CanSino will be applied.

The state government reported that the vaccines are already in state territory and in addition to the corresponding doses, 35,100 biologicals from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer also arrived, which will be used for the first application to people between 50 and 59 years old and the second dose for adults over 60 in the municipalities of Mayapán, Kopomá, Tepakán, Suma, Kaua, Tekal de Venegas, Mama, Xocchel, Dzilam de Bravo, Ixil, Sinanché, and Telchac Puerto.

The biologicals that arrived for the education workers were transferred aboard the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, registration 3528, from Mexico City.

After their arrival, the drugs were placed in a refrigerated vehicle property of the Yucatan State Ministry of Health, to later be transferred to the state vaccine warehouse, from where they will be distributed to the places destined for their application.

So far, more than 504,320 doses against the coronavirus have reached the state, to which are added the batch of 61 thousand from Cansino and the 35 thousand from Pfizer, which arrived on Friday, May 14th.

The Segey recalled that the registration process for the vaccination of active Yucatecan teachers can be carried out through the federal Vaccine Education platform.

Registrations are ordered by month of birth, people from January, February, March, and April, had to register on Friday, May 14.

Those who were born in the months of May, June, July and August, their registration was active on Saturday, May 15.

Finally, people born in the months of September, October, November and December, registration is until Sunday, May 16.

The vaccination process will be as follows: those who were born between January to April, their vaccination will be applied on May 18; People born from May to August, will receive the dose on May 19 and finally, those from September to December, will be on May 20.

In Mérida, the vaccination point will be at the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention Center; in Ticul they will be administered at the Felipe Carrillo Puerto Secondary School; in the case of Tizimín, the teaching staff will go to the National Technology Center and in Valladolid, they will attend the facilities of the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco).

To continue with the process on time, the teachers must download, print, and bring the QR code generated on the day of registration.

Likewise, they must present an official identification with a valid photograph plus the Vaccination Record format filled out and printed.

It is important not to have received the influenza vaccine in the last month, they must go at the time of the appointment, it is not necessary to arrive before.

The Segey also suggests going only with a companion, wearing comfortable and short-sleeved clothing, in addition to the facemask which has to be placed correctly and at all times. People are asked not to bring children, to bring water for hydration and sunscreen.

Source: La Jornada Maya

