Strong winds cause the fall of trees and billboards in Campeche

Campeche, Camp., (May 21, 2021).- Trees, spectacular and structures collapsed due to strong winds, torrential rain and hail as a result of a whirlwind that hit the city of San Francisco de Campeche, Campeche this Thursday, May 20.

Authorities reported that in about 15 minutes, the winds knocked down trees, even one fell on a car, but fortunately, there were no injuries or fatal victims.

Billboards of the candidates for governor from the different political parties collapsed all over town causing damage to nearby buildings and vehicles.

A tree fell on a car. Photo: (Milenio)

The Director of Firefighters of the Secretary of Public Security, Justo Ancona, confirmed that a leafy tree fell on a car and work had already begun to evacuate the air.

He also reported that through 911 he received at least five reports of places obstructed by fallen trees.

The fall of hail surprised the population, a phenomenon that is not common in this region of the country. Up to this moment there are no reports of victims, only material damage.

