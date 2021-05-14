Strong storms forecast for this weekend in the Yucatan Peninsula

Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021). The proximity of the frontal system 56 in the north and northeast part of the Yucatan Peninsula will favor the development of strong storms in the region’s three states since today, Friday, May 14. There is a potential for rain, especially in the afternoon.

A low-pressure channel that will extend from the Gulf of Mexico to the Yucatan Peninsula will provide partially cloudy skies with an increasing probability of strong storms in the eastern, northeastern, and central Yucatan.

Temperatures will be hot to very hot in the afternoon and warm at night.

The minimum expected temperatures are between 21 to 26 degrees at dawn and the maximum temperatures will be between 30 to 32 degrees on the coast and 35 to 38 degrees in the interior of the State, including the city of Merida.

The wind will blow from the east-northeast at 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km / h), with gusts greater than 45 km / h on the coast of Yucatan and Campeche.

The frontal system 56 is located over the center of the Gulf of Mexico, contributing with a high level of humidity to the region.

Source: CONAGUA

