State Government and Fundación Azteca join forces to promote the talent of Yucatecan youth

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- Secondary and high school students from 2 state public schools in Yucatán will have innovative equipment and will receive specialized education through the educational intervention model “Plantel Azteca”, jointly promoted by the State Government and Fundación Azteca.

At the International Congress Center (CIC) of this city, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the president of Fundación Azteca, Ninfa Salinas Sada, signed a collaboration agreement for the application of this educational scheme in Technical Secondary schools Number 55 and the “República de México” Secondary School.

In this context, Salinas Sada thanked the Governor for the trust placed on this project in which Yucatán joins the states of Puebla, Guanajuato, and Mexico City, which shows the commitment of the Yucatan State Government to education.

“Governor, I thank you for your trust, because we know of the great commitment you have with the education and preparation of the Yucatecans; now you have Fundación Azteca and Grupo Salinas as allies in this challenge and I am sure that great results will come from this project that will contribute to the development of Yucatán and Mexico ”, said the president of Fundación Azteca.

Salinas Sada assured that this alliance is committed to building a new generation of young people who have a different mentality, who are capable of translating dissatisfaction into innovation, creativity and who with their ideas turn something good into extraordinary, providing the tools to develop in the social and economic sphere.

When addressing his message, Vila Dosal indicated that with the signing of this agreement, secondary and high school students will be able to receive a specialized education of excellence in various areas of knowledge, such as science, technology, English, art, and culture through Plantel Azteca.

“They will have a comprehensive training based on values, which will allow them to maximize their skills and be more competitive, in a world of work increasingly focused on innovation and technology and this is very important since today we see that manual jobs are disappearing and every time the technology sector is where the best jobs are being obtained, so it is increasingly necessary to train young people with greater knowledge, more qualified and who have previously excelled in their schools ”, stated the Governor.

Before the General Director of Fundación Azteca, Antonio Domínguez Sagols, Vila Dosal indicated that through this collaboration the spaces of the aforementioned schools will be enabled and adapted, “which we will adapt and will have modern and equipped facilities, as well as areas enabled for the development of artistic and cultural activities.

“They will also have a classroom equipped with tools to carry out school projects and activities, as well as a robotics club, where they will learn to use technology as a tool for their training”, said the Governor before directors of the education sector.

From the International Congress Center (CIC), Vila Dosal indicated that this model of educational intervention, coordinated by Fundación Azteca, is a formula for success supported by 20 generations of graduates, with thousands of graduated students and that attracts advantages for students with more possibilities of being able to access university scholarships and enter the Grupo Salinas job bank, as well as having a broad connection with higher education institutions.

Finally, Vila Dosal assured that “Plantel Azteca” represents a great opportunity for all Yucatecan boys, girls, and young people and for Yucatán to continue consolidating its educational leadership throughout the southeast of the country.

“With the presence of Plantel Azteca, Yucatán reaffirms its conviction to promote quality education as an engine for the social and economic development of our population, as we have been doing since the beginning of our administration to train good, productive young people for society and that they have a great chance of being successful tomorrow ”, concluded the Governor.

In her turn, the head of the State Secretariat of Education (Segey), Loreto Villanueva Trujillo, highlighted that, from this model of educational intervention with the essential use of technology and science, agents of change and innovation, new generations of young Yucatecans will develop greater skills.

“In Yucatan, there is a lot of talent, we have a Center for High-Performance Sports and we have a School for Training and Artistic Sensitivity that join this high-performance school to give new opportunities to outstanding students with outstanding skills who live in unfavorable social conditions through free education, we are going to give them the tools they need to continue enriching their knowledge and skills”, said the state official.

2Today, education demands human and social development in favor of our communities and always thinking that what we do in our circles will impact our state, country, and even the world”, Villanueva Trujillo concluded.

Plantel Azteca’s vision is to train new generations of upright and highly competitive Mexicans, who are builders of knowledge societies and who influence the scientific, economic, political, social, and cultural development of the country.

