SSP investigates abandoned truck in Yucalpeten neighborhood of Merida

Mèrida, Yucatan, May 12, 2021 (SIPSE).- State authorities are investigating the origin of a suspicious truck that was abandoned in the Yucalpetén neighborhood of Mérida .
It is a Hummer H3 vehicle that was detained by municipal police since last May 6, which presents irregularities in the import documentation and in the serial number, according to the Secretary of Public Security (SSP).
The alleged owner of the unit and two individuals who accompanied him at the time of the police review, were transferred to the corporation building for an interview report, after which they were allowed to leave, while the investigation is still in process.
Car in custody of the SSP
It was reported that the Hummer remains in the custody of the SSP so that security code authentication tests are carried out by specialized personnel from the Stolen Vehicle Recovery Command of the State Investigation Police (PEI).
Vehicles like the aforementioned Hummer are usually acquired in other Mexican states, probably sold with altered documents, that do not match the car’s serial number or other irregularities.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Millenary Cuitzeo Lake second largest in Mexico is threatened by drought and pollution
MICHOACAN, May 12, 2021 (EFE).- The.
-
Yucatan nursing personnel earn 50 percent less than the national average
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 12, 2021).- The.
-
Controversy over naked woman footage in the streets of Mérida and Chichén Itzá
Photos and videos shared on her.
-
AMLO accepts he is”putting his hand” in the electoral process
Mèrida, Yucatàn (May 12, 2021).- During.
-
US Border Patrol apprehends dozens of migrants at stash houses
Border Patrol agents in Rio Grande Valley.
-
Courtyard by Marriot Hotel inaugurated in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 12, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
7 cases of rabies in cattle are detected in the Yucatan Peninsula
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 12, 2021).- In.
-
Constructive for the Mexican economy that AMLO loses majority in elections: BofA
For the financial group BofA Merrill.
-
Biden administration asked Mexico to examine alleged labor rights violations at a GM factory in Mexico
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration.
-
Sea turtle nesting in Campeche on the rise
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 11, 2021).- Just.
Leave a Comment