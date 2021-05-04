SSP detains foreigner for murdering his father in Mérida

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 4, 2021).- A 34-year-old individual of foreign nationality, accused of the murder of his father, who was 68, was arrested this Sunday, May 02, by investigating agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

The crime was committed on April 15 on the property where the father and son lived, in a subdivision to the west of Mérida.

The older adult received strong blows to various parts of the body; the cause of death was head trauma, according to the expert from the Institute of Forensic Sciences of the Prosecutor’s Office.

As soon as the facts were known, the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the SSP and the FGE, in close coordination, collected the evidence to integrate the folder and request the arrest warrant against the suspect, Benjamín L.P., of unknown nationality at the moment.

Consequently, the injunction was executed and the detainee placed at the disposal of the First Control Judge of the First Judicial District of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice System.

As soon as the local authorities release more information on this case, The Yucatan Times will make it available to its readers.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







