Squatters demonstrate against the CFE in the hotel zone of Cancun

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (May 28, 2021).- For an hour, residents of irregular neighborhoods in Cancun demonstrated this Thursday morning, May 27, at kilometer zero of the Cancun hotel zone, as a measure of pressure against the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to demand the disappearance of the committees of neighborhood collection due to high costs in services, for which the Secretary-General of the City Council of Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo municipality, Flor Ruiz, had to intervene.

Although they assured that they would not desist from the protest that began around ten o’clock this Thursday, the blockade of access to the Hotel Zone was lifted as soon as they were attended by the official, between 45 minutes and an hour.

Together with the general secretary of the City Council, the trustee Heyden Cebada spoke with the protesters, with whom they promised to intervene before the CFE.

The protesters identified themselves as inhabitants of irregular settlements such as Fidel Velázquez, Mérida, and La Jungla neighborhoods, in which, due to their irregular nature, neighborhood collection committees were created that transfer resources to the CFE, given the impossibility of placing poles or meters.

These neighborhood collection committees protesters accused the CFE of charging higher rates than regular.

In the area, an operation was mounted with staff from the Ministry of Public Security, to guide traffic in such an important circulation area.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments