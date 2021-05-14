Google has won a deal to provide cloud services to Elon Musk‘s SpaceX, which has launched a slew of Starlink satellites to provide high-speed internet, it said on Thursday.
SpaceX will set up ground stations within Google’s data centers that connect to the Starlink satellites, enabling fast and secure internet services via Google Cloud, the search giant said.
This service is expected to be available in the second half of 2021 for enterprise customers, the company said.
The deal comes at a time when demand for cloud-computing services has soared, with players like Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc dominating the market. Cloud companies have also tapped into the telecoms sector, thanks to a jump in demand for 5G connectivity.
Google’s cloud business accounts for about 7% of its total revenue, as of the latest earnings report.
Last October, Microsoft won a similar deal from SpaceX to connect its Azure cloud computing platform to Starlink.
Privately held SpaceX, known for its reusable rockets and astronaut capsules, is ramping up satellite production for Starlink, a growing constellation of hundreds of internet-beaming satellites that Musk hopes will generate enough revenue to help fund SpaceX’s interplanetary goals.
Source: Hipertextual
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
State Government and Fundación Azteca join forces to promote the talent of Yucatecan youth
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- Secondary.
-
Israeli tanks to invade Gaza on a potential ground offensive maneuver
Israeli artillery pounded northern Gaza early.
-
Yucatecan woman arrested for raping a minor in Tahdziú
Tahdziú, Yucatán, (May 14, 2021).- At the.
-
Citizens denounce bad attention and deterioration at IMSS facilities in Mérida
Merida Yucatan, (May 14, 2021).- The facilities.
-
Residents “kidnap” CFE employees for lack of electricity in Solidaridad
Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, May 14, 2021,.
-
General hospital of Playa del Carmen registers an increase in Covid cases
Playa del Carmen, QRoo, May 14,.
-
Former President Felipe Calderón visits Mérida to campaign with Cecilia Patron
Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- The.
-
On Saturday, May 15th, social events will resume in Mérida and the rest of the state
Mèrida, Yucatàn, May 14, 2021 (YUCATÀN).-.
-
Strong storms forecast for this weekend in the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021). The.
-
AMLO: people are asking me to get re-elected, but I refuse
MEXICO CITY, (May 13, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment