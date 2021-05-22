Sources reveal that the US is preparing to lower Mexico’s aviation safety rating

This measure would prevent Mexican airlines from adding new flights to the northern neighbor and would limit their ability to carry out commercial agreements.

According to Forbes, the United States is preparing to lower Mexico’s air safety rating, a move that will prevent Mexican airlines from adding new flights to the northern neighbor and limits their ability to carry out trade deals, said four sources with knowledge of the theme.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decision is expected to be announced in the coming days and follows an extensive review of the agency’s oversight of Mexican aviation.

The downgrade of Mexico to Category 2 from Category 1 will mean that the current service of Mexican airlines in the United States will not be affected, but they will not be able to launch new flights and marketing practices between airlines, such as the sale of seats on flights. in codeshare, these actions will be restricted.

Mexico is by far the largest international air destination for Americans during the Covid-19 pandemic, as travel restrictions have prevented them from visiting much of Europe. In April, there were nearly 2.3 million passengers on flights between the United States and Mexico, more than three times the number of the next highest country.

An FAA spokesman declined to comment. Mexico’s Ministry of Communications and Transportation did not immediately comment either.

Forbes says that informed sources on the matter said the FAA has had lengthy conversations with Mexican aviation regulators about their concerns and that not all of them have been addressed. The sources added that Mexican government officials have been briefed on the planned action.

An aviation industry source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the FAA’s concerns did not relate to “flight safety” issues, but rather to Mexico’s oversight of air carriers.

Delta Air Lines, which has a codeshare agreement with Aeroméxico, will have to issue new tickets for some passengers with reservations on Aeroméxico flights as a result of the rating downgrade, the sources said. A Delta spokesperson declined to comment.

This is not the first time the FAA has lowered Mexico’s aviation safety rating. In July 2010, the agency downgraded it to Category 2 and restored its maximum rating about four months later.

The 2010 downgrade of the FAA was due to alleged deficiencies within its civil aviation authority. The US air regulator was not specific, but the downgrades are generally associated with gaps in safety experience or records or inspection procedures.

Mexican authorities said in 2010 that there was no deterioration in flights’ safety and that the downgrade was due to a shortage of flight inspectors.

Source: Forbes Mexico

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments