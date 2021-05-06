Sheinbaum rules out resignation of Metro Director after tragic accident on Line 12

The Mayor of Mexico City assured that it is necessary to wait until the expert reports are concluded to define responsibilities; the director Florencia Serranía commented that she will continue working and collaborate in everything

MEXICO CITY, May 06, 2021, (EL UNIVERSAL).- Mexico City mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, ruled out the resignation of the general director of the Metro Collective Transport System (STC), Florencia Serranía, after the collapse of Line 12, as she assured that we must wait until the investigation are completed the expert reports are concluded and responsibilities are defined.

“All public servants are subject to citizen review, but it is also essential that expert reports be made and that there be the corresponding sanctions when there are sanctions that have to be done.

“That is why we are making everything available, and that is the instruction that the General Director of the Metro has, to make all the information available to the Attorney General and the company to be hired,” she said.

She commented that once the expert opinions are concluded , an evaluation, an assessment of the responsibilities and the demarcation of responsibilities of each of the officials will be made.

When questioning Florencia Serranía if she should remain in office, after various mishaps have occurred during her tenure, the official only commented that she will continue working and collaborate as much as possible to determine the cause of the structural damage caused by the collapse of the Line 12.

On March 10, 2020, minutes before the end of the Metro service, there was a train crash at the Tacubaya station on Line 1, and on January 9, the Buentono substation fire was recorded, which caused the suspension of the service. of Lines 1 to 6, and last night the collapse of the elevated part of Line 12 was recorded.

Source: .eluniversal.com.mx







Comments

comments