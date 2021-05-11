Sexual exploitation network is detected in 5 municipalities of Guanajuato

In the State of Guanajuato there is sexual exploitation in women and girls, mainly in the municipalities of Irapuato, Celaya, Silao, Valle de Santiago and San Miguel de Allende

León, Guanajuato (May 11, 2021) .- In the state of Guanajuato there is sexual exploitation of women and girls mainly in the municipalities of Celaya, Silao, Irapuato, Valle de Santiago and San Miguel Allende, as the researcher reveals and holder at the Faculty of Anthropology of the University of Sambalpur, India, Arun Kumar Acharya.

In a keynote address on “Human Trafficking in Mexico: Guanajuato Case,” invited by the World Humani University at the XIII World Symposium on Criminology, Criminalistics and Law, he spoke about the large number of complaints of sexual abuse against women.

According to his research, Guanajuato is part of the six states with the highest risk for its inhabitants to be victims of human trafficking networks.

“In 2012, there were 500 complaints of sexual abuse, 68 complaints of corruption of minors and 38 more cases of complaints that could be related to human trafficking,” he said.

The also professor-researcher at the Institute of Social Research of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, stressed that there are municipalities with a greater problem.

The holder at the Faculty of Anthropology of the University of Sambalpur, India, Arun Kumar Acharya. Photo: (AM)

In Silao, Guanajuato there are parents who offer their girls.

“In Silao there are complaints that minors between the ages of 12 and 15 are manipulated by their parents or guardians, who offer them to carriers of the automotive industry heading to the border,” the expert commented during the conference.

He added that in Irapuato trafficking is supported by businessmen and people with great purchasing power, who choose their victims from a catalog, and that 40% of the women exploited there are of foreign origin.

Regarding Celaya, he mentioned that approximately 25 million pesos are generated from human trafficking.

In San Miguel de Allende they offer a girl to foreigners.

“In San Miguel de Allende a criminal gang from the State of Michoacan offers minors to foreigners residing in the municipal seat,” he added.

In Valle de Santiago, human trafficking is centered on labor exploitation, and the victims are regularly Asian women.

He acknowledged that the entity has been making progress in the fight against human trafficking.

Exploitation of people also includes removal of organs

Arun Kumar stressed that the end of human trafficking is the exploitation of people and the removal of organs.

The idea of ​​sex-service makes the process of exploitation invisible and does not distinguish between sex work and prostitution, he added.

“Sex Work is voluntary and conscious; (Forced) Prostitution is against the will and the person is forced to carry it out ”.

Prostitution (Forced) includes Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking in Persons for the purpose of Sexual Exploitation; Sex Work is a work activity that can be formal and / or informal (RedTraSex, 2013)

It is documented that in 2016 the Global Slavery Index estimated that around 376,800 people (0.30%) in Mexico live in modern slavery, ranking 36th in the world (Walk Free Foundation, 2016).

In Mexico there are six central poles for sexual exploitation, these are: Cancun, Acapulco, Mexico City, Ciudad Juárez, Tijuana and Monterrey, which receive around 10,000 women and girls a year.

According to an estimate of every 10 women in Mexico, 3 are treated outside the border and 7 are treated within the country.

