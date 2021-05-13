Seven arrested for fishing banned species in Río Lagartos

Río Lagartos, (May 13, 2021).- Seven people were detained by maritime authorities after being caught capturing banned species in the Río Lagartos municipality of Yucatán.
The arrest was generated during a routine surveillance of Conapesca (National Commission of Aquaculture and Fisheries) personnel, who this Thursday, May 13, noticed a boat offshore, whose fishermen were diving to capture various marine species.
When inspecting the boat, named “Brite”, they found around 40 kilos of octopus and seven kilos of white snail.
Due to the fact that these species cannot be caught due to being closed, the authorities detained all the crew members to transfer them to the FGR of Valladolid.
They were six men and one woman, originally from Dzilam González, Buctzotz, Dzidzantún, and Temax municipalities of Yucatán.
In that sense, the boat was secured to be at the disposal of the authorities, as well as the detainees.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Vila announces investments for more than 1,467 million pesos in Valladolid
In Valladolid, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.
-
Quintana Roo, at risk of returning to red on the epidemiological traffic light
QROO, (May 13, 2021).- Quintana Roo.
-
Do you know where does dry chili come from?
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 13, 2021).- In.
-
Mexico faces accelerating inflation amid pandemic
Mexico, Chile, Peru to Keep Key.
-
There are currently six active forest fires in Tulum, Quintana Roo
Tulum, Quintana Roo, (May 13, 2021).-.
-
Hospitals spend more than $ 1.7 billion pesos during pandemic in Quintana Roo
The largest expenditure was assigned to.
-
Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, AMLO´s wife gets vaccinated in Mexico City
Through social networks, the president’s wife.
-
Police officers struggle with elderly woman to evict her from home in Cancun (VIDEO)
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (May 13, 2021).-.
-
Yucatan has new tourist options to attract more visitors and generate more employment
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 13, 2021).- Yucatán.
-
Paraguay Investigation Uncovers Link Between Deforestation and Cattle Farming
A far-reaching investigation by Earthsight in.
Leave a Comment