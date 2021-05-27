SCT requests meeting with FAA to review México’s air safety degradation

MEXICO CITY, (May 27, 2021).- The Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) sent a formal communiqué to the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday, May 25, to immediately address all the issues that are part of the audit for which it was demoted the qualification of Mexico in air safety, and an Intersecretarial work table was installed (with the participation with the Foreign Ministry, Finance and Tourism to speed up the process.

In a meeting with national and international companies represented by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the head of the SCT, Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal, stressed that the air operation in the country is guaranteed and complies with international standards and service; while the Undersecretary of Transportation, Carlos Alfonso Morán Moguel, elaborated on the letter sent to the FAA, through the Mexican Embassy in the United States.

“We have sent the FAA administrator a new communication by email requesting an urgent meeting with its auditors, to jointly review the evidence submitted with our specialists. At the same time, we express the need to resolve these issues as soon as possible ”, he assured.

The meeting drew up the route to review all the points by which the FAA downgraded Mexico’s air safety, passing it from category 1 to 2, and the CEOs of Aeroméxico, Volaris, VivaAerobus and MasAir, IATA and the Chamber were present. National Air Carrier (Canaero); who “expressed their support for the Mexican government and offered technical and human support to resolve the observations,” according to the agency.

Andrés Conesa, director of Aeroméxico, according to statements that were consigned by the SCT, stressed that this year’s decline is “very different” in view in 2010 because “we have better communication lines and greater coordination between authorities and airlines, but a greater commitment will be necessary so that the true value that the airline industry generates in our country is recognized ”.

In turn, the general director of Volaris, Enrique Beltranena, considered that “the problem is not only with the government, but it also involves the entire airline industry” and therefore support will be given to recover category 1; for which greater communication is necessary at all levels, authorities and specialized auditors.

Source: La Jornada Maya

