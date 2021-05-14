Residents “kidnap” CFE employees for lack of electricity in Solidaridad

Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, May 14, 2021, (SIPSE).- Minutes after 11 p.m. on Wednesday 12, residents of the Villas del Sol neighborhood of the municipality of Solidaridad in the State of Quintana Roo, where for the third consecutive night they are without electricity demanded that the Federal Electricity Commission restore their electricity.

However, until the morning of Thursday 13, they continued without electricity, so the demands got out of control since they retained three CFE workers.

It should be noted that on the corner of 125th Avenue with Luis Donaldo Colosio street there was an alleged arrest of people who were stealing cable. However, this has not been yet confirmed by the authorities and it will be they who give the details of the events.

Due to this situation, CFE employees arrived on site to repair the wiring and restore service.

Photo: (Sipse)

The problem continued in the Villas del Sol subdivision, so residents blocked Colosio avenue and CTM avenue, leaving a large number of vehicles stranded. Several workers had to walk at least 4 kilometers to get out of the subdivision, and three CFE workers are still being held by the protesters.

The dispatcher of the Secretariat of Public Security Jorge Robles Aguilar arrived at the place to try to talk with the protesters, but he has not reached an agreement yet.

Source: Sipse

