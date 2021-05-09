Renan Barrera proposes public bicycle system

The PAN candidate presented in Paseo de Montejo his proposal “BiciMérida”. He will seek to make the state capital a multimodal city, giving citizens the option to choose how to get around.

MERIDA Yucatan. (Times Media Mexico) “My commitment is to build together with the citizens “Más Mérida” -More Merida-. Part of it is to continue promoting the use of new forms of transportation that not only help us take care of the environment but also improve our health and contribute to the mobility of the city,” said the candidate for reelection as Mayor, Renan Barrera Concha.

Accompanied by Manuel Fuentes, former municipal president of Mérida; José Luis Báez, president of the Yucatán Cycling Association; Milú Sauri, secretary of the Yucatán Cycling Association and director of the “Rudas” women’s cycling team, and Rodrigo García, U23 youth cyclist of the “Mantra” team, Renán Barrera emphasized that this project will provide a network of bike ports at strategic points in the city, which will facilitate both the safe storage of bicycles and multimodality in the use of transportation.

The bike ports will be located in places where cyclists have to transfer to public transportation, starting in the periphery of the city or interconnection nodes of existing routes.

In the first stage, he informed that a pilot plan would be carried out with a couple of stations in Paseo Montejo, where bicycles will be offered on loan upon presentation of an official ID. During this phase, it will be a free service.

“This will be the first phase to transit to a service of greater coverage in which we plan to have stations in different points of the city, so that it will be possible, for example, to take a bike in Montejo and return it in one of the Ayuntamiento Contigo modules, which we will build in Los Héroes, Las Américas, and Ciudad Caucel,” Barrera said.

The PAN candidate will establish a bike school on weekends to educate citizens on traffic rules and recommendations for bicycles’ use and care. Renán Barrera assured that this is one of the best ways to face the problems of health, mobility, and climate change that the world is currently facing.

After the presentation of the proposal, the PAN candidate, accompanied by Karem Achach, candidate for local deputy for District III, moved to the Caucel police station to continue bringing his “Más Mérida” -More Merida- a project to all corners of the Yucatecan capital.

