Real Estate Crowdfunding Firm To Invest $7.5 Million in Mexico Hotel Projects

(Travel Pulse).- Monific, a real estate crowdfunding company, is investing approximately $7.5 million in eight hotel projects, whose prospective locales include Quintana Roo’s Tulum and Cozumel, Guanajuato’s San Miguel Allende, and Oaxaca’s Puerto Escondido.
“In 2020 alone, we have funded more than 40 million pesos for four projects,” Monific said. “The idea is to reach 150 million funds in 2021 and have seven or eight new opportunities.”
The company manages four boutique properties Tulum, Bacalar and Playa del Carmen.
Monific enables its investors to make investments of approximately $50 to $75,000 in the company, potentially producing annual yields of between 11 to 16 percent.
The company said its number of investors has climbed to 10,000 as of late, which has bolstered its confidence in expanding its reach.
It also noted that its existing four properties have not been negatively affected by the pandemic, as many guests prolonged their hotel stays to several months due to “blockade restrictions.”
Source: Travel Pulse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
