Rapid tests to detect Covid-19 are applied in Tulum

“More than 1,700 rapid tests to detect Covid-19 have been applied as part of the Guardianes por Quintana Roo Tulum program”, informed Dr. Salvador Varilla Hernández, head of the Municipal Health Directorate.
The doctor stated that they began this campaign on April 26 and allocated around 2,000 reagents for the ninth municipality, consisting of rapid random antibody tests to detect whether or not they have the virus.
“It is a program that emerges from the health plan at the federal and state level and has been approved at the municipal level, Guardians for Quintana Roo Tulum module seeks preventive measures to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.
The interviewee said that the campaign ends on May 17, after having visited different points of the municipal seat and the communities, where 1,732 tests have been applied.
He announced that so far, 32 people have tested positive, a low number based on the number of infected in the municipality.
On the other hand, Varilla Hernández said that in case a tourist has the virus, and depending on the symptoms, they are taken to the Insabi Covid-19 Hospital Number 28 in Tulum or they stay in their sheltered hotel while they are being treated.
He regretted that there are people who travel from one place to another without taking the necessary measures, with the probability of being carriers of the disease and proliferating infections.
“Some people behave in a rude manner, some others are reluctant, but they have to understand that it is a mandatory measure that is stipulated in the police and good government provisions, in Article 30, paragraph XV,” Varilla Hernández concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Central Americans returned to Mexico are targets for abuse and violence
REYNOSA, Mexico — Thousands of migrants.
-
Security meeting between Mexican and U.S. officials determine to attack cartel’s weapons, finances, and models
A security meeting between Mexican and.
-
Mexico faces crisis of migrant children and families
After a weeks-long trip from her.
-
First fatal case of heatstroke registered in Yucatan this year
Due to the intense heatwave that.
-
Scientists fear another pandemic as humans continuously push further into wildlife habitats
As climate change worsens and humans.
-
Coca-Cola is saying goodbye to its energy line just over a year after it launched
Coca-Cola Energy will be discontinued in.
-
Morena candidate Julián Cano was imprisoned in the US; still he seeks to become mayor of Chumayel, Yucatan
Clemente Julián Cano Chan, Morena’s candidate.
-
Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe
Mérida, Yucatán, May 17, 2021 (ABC).-.
-
Environmental groups and scientists call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest
(AP) — Environmental groups and scientists.
-
Merida City Council denies cases of animal abuse at the Centennial Zoo
The Mérida City Council denied that.
Leave a Comment