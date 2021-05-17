Rapid tests to detect Covid-19 are applied in Tulum

“More than 1,700 rapid tests to detect Covid-19 have been applied as part of the Guardianes por Quintana Roo Tulum program”, informed Dr. Salvador Varilla Hernández, head of the Municipal Health Directorate.

The doctor stated that they began this campaign on April 26 and allocated around 2,000 reagents for the ninth municipality, consisting of rapid random antibody tests to detect whether or not they have the virus.

“It is a program that emerges from the health plan at the federal and state level and has been approved at the municipal level, Guardians for Quintana Roo Tulum module seeks preventive measures to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The interviewee said that the campaign ends on May 17, after having visited different points of the municipal seat and the communities, where 1,732 tests have been applied.

He announced that so far, 32 people have tested positive, a low number based on the number of infected in the municipality.

On the other hand, Varilla Hernández said that in case a tourist has the virus, and depending on the symptoms, they are taken to the Insabi Covid-19 Hospital Number 28 in Tulum or they stay in their sheltered hotel while they are being treated.

He regretted that there are people who travel from one place to another without taking the necessary measures, with the probability of being carriers of the disease and proliferating infections.

“Some people behave in a rude manner, some others are reluctant, but they have to understand that it is a mandatory measure that is stipulated in the police and good government provisions, in Article 30, paragraph XV,” Varilla Hernández concluded.

