Rancho Cascabel, a surreal space you must visit in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

It is called Rancho Cascabel and there are those who say that here Gaudí and the Smurfs toasted with mezcal, making an allegory of their surreal forms.
San Miguel de Allende, (May 14, 2021).- The mastermind behind the amazing architecture at Rancho Cascabel was American Tim Sullivan, which is why this property is also known as ‘Timiland’. Although it is a private property and does not have services such as accommodation or food, some of the agencies that organize trips in San Miguel de Allende include a scheduled tour of the property so that you can enter this space where it seems like the imagination of the architect took the reins.
According to Sergio Pérez, Tim wanted to build Rancho Cascabel as a paece of weekend country house for his children.
Those in charge of bringing the delusional and eclectic architecture, somewhat organic, perhaps inspired by the work of the Catalan Gaudí, were also Americans Steve Kornher and designer Bob Hoss.
Snakes, paths that twist in a playful way, octopuses that seem to slip off the walls, intense colors that only provoke our inner child to go after exploration, driven by curiosity and playfulness.
No one could have imagined that Rancho Cascabel had previously been a winery. It is located in Montecillo de la Milpa, about 20 minutes from downtown San Miguel de Allende, within the municipality of the state of Guanajuato. It is reached by a dirt road and because it is private property it is mandatory that you agree to a visit in advance through a tour operator.
#architecture #arts #artcontemporain— Teddy Colmar (@gadeciel) March 20, 2016
Ranchito Cascabel, #Mexico
> Cliquez ICI : https://t.co/ePUtifuTyw pic.twitter.com/LmoBoEGb2d
Source: Mèxico desconocido
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
“The door to hell”: the crater that has been burning for 50 years
A miscalculation opened the terrifying crater.
-
This is the story of the Yucatecan Panucho, created in La Ermita de Mérida
Mèrida, Yuc., May 11, 2021 (SIPSE).-.
-
Governor says Quintana Roo is at “imminent risk” of lockdown
MEXICO CITY (AP) — According to.
-
State Government and Fundación Azteca join forces to promote the talent of Yucatecan youth
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- Secondary.
-
The FIHM Fair, a tribute to Mexican comic books developers, begins this May 14
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- As.
-
Former President Felipe Calderón visits Mérida to campaign with Cecilia Patron
Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- The.
-
On Saturday, May 15th, social events will resume in Mérida and the rest of the state
Mèrida, Yucatàn, May 14, 2021 (YUCATÀN).-.
-
Tulum wedding bride’s gown goes viral
(INSIDER).- California-based couple Thainá, 28, and.
-
Two Mexican soccer players are the best-paid in the MLS, US professional league
Southern California is where the money.
-
AMLO: people are asking me to get re-elected, but I refuse
MEXICO CITY, (May 13, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment