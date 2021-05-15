Rancho Cascabel, a surreal space you must visit in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

It is called Rancho Cascabel and there are those who say that here Gaudí and the Smurfs toasted with mezcal, making an allegory of their surreal forms.

San Miguel de Allende, (May 14, 2021).- The mastermind behind the amazing architecture at Rancho Cascabel was American Tim Sullivan, which is why this property is also known as ‘Timiland’. Although it is a private property and does not have services such as accommodation or food, some of the agencies that organize trips in San Miguel de Allende include a scheduled tour of the property so that you can enter this space where it seems like the imagination of the architect took the reins.

According to Sergio Pérez, Tim wanted to build Rancho Cascabel as a paece of weekend country house for his children.

Those in charge of bringing the delusional and eclectic architecture, somewhat organic, perhaps inspired by the work of the Catalan Gaudí, were also Americans Steve Kornher and designer Bob Hoss.

Snakes, paths that twist in a playful way, octopuses that seem to slip off the walls, intense colors that only provoke our inner child to go after exploration, driven by curiosity and playfulness.

No one could have imagined that Rancho Cascabel had previously been a winery. It is located in Montecillo de la Milpa, about 20 minutes from downtown San Miguel de Allende, within the municipality of the state of Guanajuato. It is reached by a dirt road and because it is private property it is mandatory that you agree to a visit in advance through a tour operator.

