Purslane, the succulent we eat in Mexico

Considered in some regions as a weed, purslane is a delicious edible succulent with great properties.

Mérida, Yucatán, (May 18, 2021).- Purslane (Verdolagas in Spanish), which scientific name is Portulaca oleracea, is one of the most consumed edible succulents in México, mainly with stews in green tomato sauce, chili pepper, and pork.

Its growth extends throughout the Mexican territory, which is why it is considered a weed. However, it is not a plant native to the American continent, since its origin is traced to India, Europe, and some regions of Western Asia. How it got to Mexico is unknown. Its name means “green lakes”.

Among its main characteristics of purslane are its translucent reddish stem with prostrate growth; green leaves; and yellow or reddish flowers that grow all over Central Mexico during spring, summer, and fall. The flowers only open for a few hours on sunny mornings. The seeds are small pods and take root on any type of ground since they are highly adaptable.

Although it is considered an invasive species, it can contribute to generating humid microclimates so that other species can grow; as is the case with corn, which requires certain levels of humidity. Also, it can be used as food thanks to its medicinal and nutritional properties. However, care must be taken that the environment in which it grows is free of pesticides or other pollutants that can harm health. It has a slightly acidic flavor and is completely edible, it can be prepared in salads, stews, and even tamales.

These are the vitamin and nutritional contributions of purslane:

It contains Omega-3 acid, more than any vegetable.

Provides vitamin C and B.

Provides magnesium, calcium, potassium, and iron.

Helps against constipation and inflammation of the urinary tract.

It is a great help to combat oral lichen planus.

Its leaves help treat bee and other insect bites (and even snake, or scorpion bites).

Auxiliary in the treatment of hemorrhoids, postpartum bleeding, and diarrhea.

