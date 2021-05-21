Protected by faith, devotees carry out massive procession in Tahdziú, Yucatan

Tahdziú, Yucatán, (May 21, 2021).- Among flyers, hymns, and songs, hundreds of Catholics in Tahdziù, Yucatàn municipality, participated with faith and devotion in the traditional mass and procession in honor of Saint Bernardino of Siena.
At about ten o’clock in the morning, the parishioners crowded the main church to listen to the Eucharist, which was presided over by priest German May Cabrera. Meanwhile, others took advantage of the sacrament of confession, which was imparted by Fryar Jorge Oscar Herrera Vargas.
The parishioners listened carefully to the recommendations of the priest Germán, who asked for unity and fraternity in families.
“San Bernardino fell in love with the word of God and gave his life to go on missions to bring the good news through the Eucharist, may his life be an example to draw closer to God and draw us closer to Jesus Christ,” the priest said
As we can see on the photographs, San Bernardino sure brought the people of Tadzhiu together.
After the liturgy, the hundreds of devotees participated in the traditional procession, asking the 3 images of San Bernardino for their intercession, blessing and protection. On the way through the main streets of the town, people sang hymns, songs and prayers, which were accompanied by the music of two brass bands.
At the end of the celebration, the attendees had a moment of veneration, where they went on to reflect and entrust themselves in front of the images, asking for the secular and religious activities in their honor to be resumed one hundred percent next year.
It should be noted that the traditional festival of Tahdziú is well known in the state. Buses full of pilgrims used to arrive on May 20th every year to venerate San Bernardino de Siena and then enjoy the bullfights, fair and popular dances.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
