    • Profepa has shut down four pig farms in Yucatán

    By on May 27, 2021
    The farms were closed due to environmental damage and health of Maya communities. Photo: (Yucatàn a la mano)

    Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 27, 2021).- Through an official statement, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) announced the closure of 4 pig farms in the state of Yucatán due to environmental and health damage to local Maya indigenous communities.

    The issues addressed in the statement mention that the corresponding closures were carried out due to not having authorizations regarding federal and state environmental impact, affections to local biodiversity, not presenting the results of its wastewater discharges, and inadequate management of hazardous waste.

    Profepa will establish strategies to address the environmental problems generated by the pig industry in conjunction with the General Directorate of Environmental Impact and Risk of SEMARNAT to identify if there are projects in the authorization process in terms of environmental impact and/or change of use of soil in low forest areas that must be valued before issuing a favorable resolution.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



