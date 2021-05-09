Pro-cannabis meeting held at the Parque de la Paz in Mérida

The demonstrators peacefully demanded respect for their rights and a law that does not discriminate or penalize them. They ask for free personal possession with no intention of selling and shared consumption spaces on an equal footing with tobacco smokers.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – In the Parque de la Paz in Merida, people of different ages gathered to demand respect for their human rights peacefully and, above all, to show that cannabis culture is not synonymous with illicit activities.

People of different ages and backgrounds, once again took to the streets of Mérida -this is the second meeting in less than a month- to peacefully demand a cannabis culture and respect for their human rights.

This Saturday, they decided to concentrate in the center of Mérida, in a space known as the Parque de la Paz (Peace Park), where they set aside areas for consumption, carried out artistic activities, and created an information corridor.

Among the demands with which they raised their voices on this day were dignified treatment, free cultivation, and free possession.

Men and women have already expressed before that there should be a cannabis culture that respects the human rights of people who consume the plant and products derived from it, seen from different approaches: recreational, therapeutic, or medicinal.

It was a rally in which they gathered in a public space to make the authorities see that marijuana consumption is not the same as committing criminal acts. In the activity, there were a couple of talks to make known the different uses of cannabis, among them, to use it as vitamins for other plants. There were also a couple of concerts given by local artists who favor the unrestricted use of the plant.

Members of various collectives were present at the rally. They announced that they would continue to add their voices to make local authorities hear that cannabis consumers exist in Mérida and different parts of Yucatán.

