Playa del Carmen taxi drivers are preparing an online platform for women only

PLAYA DELCAMEN, Q. R., May 05, 2021.- Given the complaints of women for bad experiences with taxi drivers -which include harassment-, the new board of the taxi drivers union Lázaro Cárdenas del Río prepares an application aimed exclusively at female users, where they can safely request a unit; the taxi will be driven by a woman.

“There are projects where we are going to work very hard on, in order to achieve safety for the women in the Solidaridad Municipality, we need our citizens to once again have confidence in their taxi drivers. The issue of the pink taxi, for example, is a project operated specifically by female taxi drivers, who will be available for women on an online platform, ” said Luis Armando Herrera Quiam, the union’s general secretary-elect.

The platform already exists and is in the testing stage, it is called Taritaxi and they are working on the permissions to make it available in the virtual stores of iOS and Google Play Store for Android.

There is also a project to install GPS on the units, which will allow them to have certainty in the location of the taxis; “This operates through an internet system and it has to be very well organized because it has a cost. It will allow us to have control of when and where the units operate. The system brings a link to the starting system, so if an operator owes it, the owner of the unit can stop the vehicle until the payment is made ”.

In Playa del Carmen there are approximately four thousand concession partners and the same number of units; the operators are almost six thousand.

Another important aspect, Herrera Quiam highlighted, is the training of workers in the sector: “we have to do it first from the inside, the management, and then go out to train our colleagues, from the moment they enter. If they do not go through a filter of strict training: languages, human relations, customer service, defensive driving and tour guide, among others, they will not be able to join the union. We have to work with colleagues who are up to the needs that Playa del Carmen requires ”.

The union asks the municipal authorities to expedite the issue of issuing licenses for taxi drivers since in many cases it takes them up to a week to complete the process when in other municipalities the license is available in one day.

Source: La Jornada Maya

