Parts of Mérida without electricity from 3 in the afternoon

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021) .- From three o’clock in the afternoon of this Thursday, May 20, due to the rain that fell all afternoon-night, neighbors from various colonies of Mérida were left without electricity, and although they have tried to report it, since that time to number 071 of the CFE the company does not respond to reports.

Among the affected neighborhoods are Brisas del Norte, Pinos and Santa María, in the northwest of the city.

The San Juan Bautista neighborhood, located in the northwest of the city, behind the Periférico, is also without electricity.

The power failures are related to the numerous electrical shocks left by this afternoon’s storm.

Users have tried to report the blackouts to the CFE unsuccessfully, since the problem has not been solved so far.

