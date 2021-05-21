Parts of Mérida without electricity from 3 in the afternoon

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021) .- From three o’clock in the afternoon of this Thursday, May 20, due to the rain that fell all afternoon-night, neighbors from various colonies of Mérida were left without electricity, and although they have tried to report it, since that time to number 071 of the CFE the company does not respond to reports.
Among the affected neighborhoods are Brisas del Norte, Pinos and Santa María, in the northwest of the city.
The San Juan Bautista neighborhood, located in the northwest of the city, behind the Periférico, is also without electricity.
The power failures are related to the numerous electrical shocks left by this afternoon’s storm.
Users have tried to report the blackouts to the CFE unsuccessfully, since the problem has not been solved so far.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Why must we celebrate World Bee Day on May 20th?
There’s a day for just about.
-
Fiscal reform coming to Mexico in 2022
Mexico’s finance minister Arturo Herrera said.
-
World2fly airline launches flights from Madrid and Lisbon to Cancun
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (May 21, 2021).-.
-
Protected by faith, devotees carry out massive procession in Tahdziú, Yucatan
Tahdziú, Yucatán, (May 21, 2021).- Among flyers,.
-
For the fourth consecutive year, Yucatán is recognized as the safest state in Mexico: IEP
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021).- Although.
-
Former mayor of Espita is exhibited as he seeks reelection as “Diputado”
Espita, Yucatàn, (May 21, 2021).- During.
-
Strong winds cause the fall of trees and billboards in Campeche
Authorities reported that the damage was.
-
Dead fish land on the beaches of Tulum
The phenomenon is ‘normal’ because animals.
-
Mexican senator Clemente Castañeda is featured in Newsweek
Clemente Castañeda is a Mexican senator.
-
Citibanamex warns about a possible depreciation of the peso if Morena wins the majority
The bank points out that Morena.
Leave a Comment