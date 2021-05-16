“Parque Animaya Zoo” will reopen its doors next Wednesday, May 19.

The Mérida City Council reported that after being closed for more than 14 months due to the restrictions established in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the meteorological phenomena that affected the municipality last year, the Bicentennial Zoo “Animaya” will reopen its doors to the public as of this Wednesday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prior to the next reopening, this Saturday Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro, accompanied by his daughter Mariana Ruz Cetina, made a supervisory tour of the zoo facilities, which will open in a staggered manner, in four stages, since there are areas where the rehabilitation works are still ongoing.

On the tour he was also accompanied by Municipal Civil Protection personnel, who meticulously supervised the place, so that the reopening is carried out under all the necessary security and prevention measures to avoid as much as possible the spread of infections by Covid-19.

“The safety of the people who come to the park is a priority, that is why we are verifying that the areas that will be open to the public have all the security measures, as well as the health protocols, prior to entry and during the visitors’ stay”, said the Councilor.

It was explained that in this first stage of reopening, visitors will be able to do the walking tour, visit the orchid garden, the urban garden, and the educational meliponary, as well as enjoy the services of the diner area and children’s games. The circuit route model (one-way in pedestrian circulation) used in the Centennial will be replicated.

In addition to the above, the routes on the Animaya Express are restored, which will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with routes every hour.

It was said that later, as of May 26, there will be access to the Estela viewpoint, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., in small groups.

Likewise, on June 2 the accesses to the rustic Serpentarium area will be reactivated, with a controlled influx, and from June 16 it will be possible to do the guided tours in the safari, as well as, enjoy the water park, with limited capacity and with all the necessary measures to guarantee their health.

“Even though the zoo has a wide corridor, due to the pandemic, the route will be carried out in only one direction, which will be duly signposted; At the entrance of the park, a sanitizing booth will be installed and access filters with gel dispensers and temperature taking will be implemented ”, commented the authorities.

Likewise, it was said that visitors should wear the mask properly, use antibacterial gel frequently and maintain a healthy distance.

It should be remembered that the zoo closed its doors in March 2020 before the arrival of the pandemic. In October, after the intense and atypical rains that fell in the area, the grasslands and safari areas were affected by a severe flood, whose water level reached more than three meters high.

New Animaya schedule

“Animaya” will remain open from Wednesday to Sunday, from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







