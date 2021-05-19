Over 1,000 UADY students have returned to face-to-face classes

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 19, 2021).- As of this Tuesday, May 18, just over one thousand bachelor’s degree students from the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) resumed their face-to-face activities in laboratories, workshops, and clinics. The yellow epidemiological traffic light establishes the reincorporation of the professional practices of students.

Carlos Estrada Pinto, general director of Academic Development of this higher education institution, reported that, in total, 1,116 students of the degrees of Medicine, Dentistry, Chemistry, Anthropology and Veterinary Medicine returned to the classrooms after almost a year of being closed due to the pandemic.

He explained that by instructions of the Secretary of Research, Innovation and Higher Education of the State Government (SIIES) only practices will be held from Tuesday to Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm, establishing a maximum of 50 percent capacity per classroom.

He declared that UADY has established an operating mechanism for students to distribute and carry out their activities in a staggered manner, in different areas in the five approved faculties and where they will be able to rejoin the essential operational areas required for the monitoring of their academic performance.

Estrada Pinto indicated that the UADY determined the reincorporation of five degrees to the process of practices; three of the area of ​​health: Medicine, Chemistry, and Dentistry, in the latter only graduate students will attend.

He explained that the workshops, clinics, and laboratories will be attended by students who are in the fourth and fifth year of undergraduate degrees, where face-to-face activity is required in the training of skills, as well as instrumentation, aptitudes, and knowledge in the professional tasks of their career.

The official emphasized that the bio sanitary measures required from the students are considered the most important, as well as the restrictions in their performance in the classrooms, since the institution will carry out surveillance tasks for compliance, both in the capacity of the classrooms and in their activities in public areas on different university campuses.

He explained that the SIIES, requested in advance the information of the number of students, the careers, and the educational centers that would start activities, all of this to establish the measures required by the Ministry of Health.

Finally, Estrada Pinto added that, as of this Tuesday, May 18, the nearly 7 thousand teachers, academics, manual and administrative workers on the payroll at UADY also began the vaccination process, which will allow students to complete the necessary teaching follow-up a few days after finishing the 2020-2021 school year.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

