“Our heart goes out to Mexico”, Justin Trudeau sends a message to Metro accident victims

Our heart goes out to Mexico: Trudeau sends a message to accident victims in the CDMX Metro

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, sent a message of solidarity on Tuesday, May 4th, to the families of the victims of the accident on Line 12 of the Metro.

“Canada is standing with the people of Mexico City and is thinking about them this morning. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims of the tragic collapse of the overpass, ” Trudeau posted on his Twitter account.

The Canadian prime minister wished a speedy recovery to the injured who, according to the head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, number 79.

“We keep them all in our thoughts,” he added.

Canada is standing with – and thinking of – the people of Mexico City this morning. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims of the tragic overpass collapse. We’re also wishing a fast and full recovery to the injured, and we’re keeping you all in our thoughts. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 4, 2021

A structure collapsed during the night of Monday between the Tezonco and Olivos stations, causing the Metro convoy to collapse. So far, 23 people (including minors) have been reported dead from the incident.

Sheinbaum reported on Tuesday that an international company will be sought to carry out an external expert opinion on the accident.

On the other hand, Fernando Espino, secretary of the Metro Workers Union, assured that the collapse of the beam was due to a structural failure.

“A work so new, eight or nine years old, does not have to suffer a situation of this nature. Such a new work cannot fall,” Espino said in an interview with Grupo Fórmula.

