Once again, CJNG uses drones loaded with explosives to attack a town in Michoacan

MICHOACAN, MEXICO.- Heavily armed subjects identified as members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), attacked the community of Pinolapa, in the Tepalcatepec municipality, on Tuesday, May 4th; the aggression began in the early morning hours with drones loaded with explosives.

The residents of that area of ​​Tierra Caliente reported that the unmanned devices are loaded with C4 explosives and fragmentation grenades.

They reported that the armed group tried to break into the border area between the municipalities of Tepalcatepec and Coalcomán at around 10:00 am.

They reported that the convoy moved through the mountainous zone and tried to break into that town, so the inhabitants repelled the offensive. The balance of this new attack is still unknown, but the locals said they have already asked the State Security authorities for their support.

They explained that at this moment the criminal convoy that even uses Barrett-type assault rifles for their attack has installed themselves in different points of the mountainous area.

On April 19, another criminal cell part of the CJNG attacked Michoacán Police personnel in the municipality of Aguililla with drones loaded with explosives.

The balance was two state policemen injured – not seriously – in an act described by the Secretary of Public Security, Israel Patron Reyes, as a terrorist.

