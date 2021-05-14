On Saturday, May 15th, social events will resume in Mérida and the rest of the state

Mèrida, Yucatàn, May 14, 2021 (YUCATÀN).- Governor Mauricio Vila announced new economic reactivation measures with the lifting of restrictions, which came into effect on Thursday, May 13, thanks to the fact that the epidemiological traffic light remains yellow.

Now the churches will be able to receive a greater number of parishioners, with an increase in capacity, from 30 to 70 percent. The temples allowed 30% capacity since September 2020.

In the case of mortuary, it was reported that the capacity allowed for wakes is from 15 to 20 people.

Transport

The Yucatan Truckers Alliance (ACY), reported that the service hours are from 5 am to 11:30 pm or 12 pm (depending on the route), and as mobility increases in Yucatan, actions will be taken, in case more buses are required or not.

As reported by the state government, the restrictions on vehicular mobility have been lifted.

For example, taxis will be able to provide service 24 hours a day and so far with a maximum of three passengers.

Also, online platform taxi drivers will be able to provide service without time restrictions.

