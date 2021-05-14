On Saturday, May 15th, social events will resume in Mérida and the rest of the state

Mèrida, Yucatàn, May 14, 2021 (YUCATÀN).- Governor Mauricio Vila announced new economic reactivation measures with the lifting of restrictions, which came into effect on Thursday, May 13, thanks to the fact that the epidemiological traffic light remains yellow.
Now the churches will be able to receive a greater number of parishioners, with an increase in capacity, from 30 to 70 percent. The temples allowed 30% capacity since September 2020.
In the case of mortuary, it was reported that the capacity allowed for wakes is from 15 to 20 people.
Transport
The Yucatan Truckers Alliance (ACY), reported that the service hours are from 5 am to 11:30 pm or 12 pm (depending on the route), and as mobility increases in Yucatan, actions will be taken, in case more buses are required or not.
As reported by the state government, the restrictions on vehicular mobility have been lifted.
For example, taxis will be able to provide service 24 hours a day and so far with a maximum of three passengers.
Also, online platform taxi drivers will be able to provide service without time restrictions.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Citizens denounce bad attention and deterioration at IMSS facilities in Mérida
Merida Yucatan, (May 14, 2021).- The facilities.
-
Residents “kidnap” CFE employees for lack of electricity in Solidaridad
Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, May 14, 2021,.
-
General hospital of Playa del Carmen registers an increase in Covid cases
Playa del Carmen, QRoo, May 14,.
-
Former President Felipe Calderón visits Mérida to campaign with Cecilia Patron
Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021).- The.
-
Tulum wedding bride’s gown goes viral
(INSIDER).- California-based couple Thainá, 28, and.
-
Two Mexican soccer players are the best-paid in the MLS, US professional league
Southern California is where the money.
-
Strong storms forecast for this weekend in the Yucatan Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatàn, (May 14, 2021). The.
-
AMLO: people are asking me to get re-elected, but I refuse
MEXICO CITY, (May 13, 2021) .-.
-
Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for mayor of Cajeme, Sonora is assassinated
Abel Murrieta was a former Attorney.
-
“El baile de los 41”: the homosexual party that scandalized Mexico at the beginning of the 20th century.
On the morning of November 18,.
Leave a Comment