  • Feature,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • Q, Roo,
  • Riviera Maya

    • Nobody was hurt or injured during fire at the Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa

    By on May 27, 2021

    On Tuesday, May 25, there was a fire in the lobby of Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa
    and Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa located in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

    Fortunately, the staff and guests are safe and no one was injured. The guestrooms and
    other public areas have not been affected. According to the authorities, the damage was
    limited to the cover of the roofs of the lobbies and no structural damage was observed.

    The hotel’s fire systems were adequately activated following the protocols required and
    were in immediate communication with emergency services who arrived at the scene
    immediately. The fire department was able to control the fire and attend to the guests and
    staff.

    The technical teams are currently working to determine the origin of the fire which is under
    further investigation.

    Our highest priority is the well-being and safety of our guests and staff and we thank all the
    authorities, emergency services, and security forces for their quick and effective response, as
    well as the hotels that have shown their support.

    PRESS RELEASE ISSUED BY Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment