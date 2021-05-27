Nobody was hurt or injured during fire at the Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa

On Tuesday, May 25, there was a fire in the lobby of Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa
and Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa located in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
Fortunately, the staff and guests are safe and no one was injured. The guestrooms and
other public areas have not been affected. According to the authorities, the damage was
limited to the cover of the roofs of the lobbies and no structural damage was observed.
The hotel’s fire systems were adequately activated following the protocols required and
were in immediate communication with emergency services who arrived at the scene
immediately. The fire department was able to control the fire and attend to the guests and
staff.
The technical teams are currently working to determine the origin of the fire which is under
further investigation.
Our highest priority is the well-being and safety of our guests and staff and we thank all the
authorities, emergency services, and security forces for their quick and effective response, as
well as the hotels that have shown their support.
PRESS RELEASE ISSUED BY Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa
