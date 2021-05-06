New Mérida Periférico public transport route to kick off this summer

The new “Va y Ven” public transportation route will feature an online application to let passengers know what time the bus will pass.

Mérida, Yuc., May 06, 2021 (SIPSE).- A new bus route that will connect 129 neighborhoods near the Mérida Periférico will begin operations next summer, starting with a fleet of between 20 and 26 units.

The new route is called “Va y Ven” and it will speed up mobility in the city, reported the director of the Institute for Mobility and Urban Territorial Development (Imdut), Aref Karam Espósito.

The official recalled that it is a journey that includes 50 kilometers of distance around the Periferico, with 69 stops, which will allow quick trips to different parts of the city without having to go through the Historic Center.

The new route has been named “Come and Go.” VA Y VEN Photo: (SIPSE)

He added that the buses will be inclusive, with lower ramps that allow more comfortable universal accessibility for users, and racks to carry bicycles.

“The fleet will be adjusted as the demand for transport by users behaves since it must be taken into account that the coronavirus pandemic continues and that it may be a factor that could influence the occupation of the units,” said the state official.

The route features an online application

The new “Va y Ven” route will be complemented with an “App” that operates with the Global Positioning System (GPS), which will allow users to know how long they have to wait for the unit to arrive at their whereabouts, which will allow them to save time and they will be able to plan their trip according to their needs.

At the same time, this new technology applied to public transport will make it possible to monitor the behavior of the users’ demand throughout the day, in order to adjust the number of units, schedules, and trips according to the data obtained.

Bus stops

In the same way, he explained that before it begins its operations, it will be necessary to consolidate the 69 stops that the new Periférico route will have, the construction of new pedestrian infrastructure, as well as various road infrastructure works to make the route be safe, both for users and for service operators.

National and local companies

This new public transport route will be operated by an association between local concessionaires and national companies that is still in the process of being formed, informed the director of Imdut.

At this time, the official specified that they are working on the relevant legal instruments for the prompt operation of the new route.

The buses will be inclusive, equipped with ramps that allow universal accessibility. Photo: (SIPSE)

Aref Karam Espósito specified that the partners of this new group will be local concessionaires, as well as companies with national and international experience in the passenger transport market.

“It will therefore be an association made up of companies with a long track record in local, national and international transport, which will provide the necessary knowledge of the market and the particularities of our metropolitan area and from the global, experience in mobility, as well as proven technical and economic capacity ”, he stressed.

To achieve this new association, the State Government is already working on legal and administrative instruments “that are conducive to guaranteeing efficiency in the provision of transport services and, at the same time, financially sustainable over time.”

Different multidisciplinary areas of the State Government already participate in this process, Karam Esposito concluded.

