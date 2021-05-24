Municipal Police is dismissed for alleged harassment of a woman in Tizimín, Yucatán

Tizimìn, Yucatàn, (May 24, 2021).- Through social networks, a young woman (N.T.M.) circulated a video in which a male person was observed entering a property without permission, allegedly to sexually harass her.

The event occurred at around 11 pm on Saturday, May 22, and the man is a municipal police officer who was dressed as a civilian at that time.

Given this situation, the affected went to the Morelos Barracks facilities to file a complaint, and through videos captured by their security cameras they showed what happened.

As she stated, this is not the first time these events have occurred and she fears for her safety.

Municipal police officer Daniel Edilberto Guerrero was separated from his position and is being investigated for these accussations.

In this regard, the interim mayor of Tizimín, Reyes Aguiñaga Medina, indicated that none of these situations will be allowed in the public servants of his council. He assured that an investigation will be carried out and if the police officer is declared guilty he will be punished according to law.

