Movimiento Ciudadano candidate for mayor of Cajeme, Sonora is assassinated

Abel Murrieta was a former Attorney General of Justice of the State of Sonora, and the candidate for the municipal presidency of Cajeme.

SONORA, May 14, 2021 (FORBES).- Abel Murrieta, former Attorney General of Justice of the State of Sonora and candidate for the municipal presidency for “Movimiento Ciudadano” in Cajeme municipality, was assassinated in the middle of the street, while he handed out flyers in a nueighborhood located to the south of the city.

“I express my most energetic condemnation of the attack that killed candidate Abel Murrieta, I report that we are working in collaboration with the State Attorney General’s Office to find those responsible,” said Claudia Pavlovich Arellano, governor of Sonora.

“My deepest condolences to Abel’s family, in whom I recognize a man with a deep love for Sonora, who always worked hard and served his fellow Sonorans,” said Pavlovich.

Abel Murrieta had a degree in Law by profession and was Representative Attorney for Preliminary Investigations of the Attorney General of the State of Sonora from 2003 to 2004 and Attorney General from 2004 to 2012, from 2012 to 2015 he served as a local representative for District XVI and continued the following triennium as a federal representative.

During the last year, he served as a lawyer for the LeBarón family, victim of an armed attack in Bavispe, Sonora, where nine people lost their lives; three adult women and six children.

“Abel Murrieta, an honorable man, with an impeccable track record and our candidate in Cajeme, has just been the victim of an attack,” said Clemente Castañeda, president of Movimiento Ciudadano.

The leader of the party founded by Dante Delgado said that they are waiting to know his current health status and in communication with his relatives, who have our support.

“To the Security Table, I make an energetic call for all the security forces to redouble our work and reinforce actions to respond to what society demands of us, we must not allow this type of attack on democracy,” said Claudia Pavlovich Arellano.

