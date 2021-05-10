Mother’s Day will leave a much needed economic spill for businesses in the state capital: Canaco Mérida

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 10, 2021).- “For the celebrations of Mother’s Day, the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur) of Mérida, expects an economic spill of more than one billion pesos in business in Yucatan, 60 percent higher than that registered in 2019”, said Iván Rodríguez Gasque, president of the organization.

According to the businessman, with the implementation of the yellow epidemiological traffic light in the state, the businesses in the field of commerce and services hope to overcome the spill that was obtained before the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) for those dates, which added up to 1.7 billion pesos.

Rodríguez Gasque indicated that the expectations from Friday 7th to Monday 10th of May are sales for just over one billion pesos, as a result of the extension of hours and mobility, mainly this Sunday 9th and Monday 10th.

He trusted that this year will be better for businesses in areas such as department stores, restaurants, flower shops, candy stores, jewelry, electronics, clothing, and gifts because being in yellow at the epidemiological traffic light gives people the confidence to go out shopping, or to a restaurant, always observing the necessary measures, to buy or enjoy the day with their mothers and families.

The businessman pointed out that the most important increases in the economic spill would be observed in clothing and footwear, as well as in perfumery, jewelry, cosmetics and accessories for women.

He stressed that several businesses are prepared to receive their clients, under strict sanitary measures to guarantee the health care of buyers and workers.

“Our affiliates are committed to care and prevent possible coronavirus infections because, after a year of paralysis in many businesses, we are clear that advancing in the reactivation and achieving economic recovery has to be everyone’s job,” he said.

The business leader assured that traditionally Mother’s Day is a very important commercial date and this year this day allows businesses to continue with the vital economic reactivation in the Yucatan.

Rodríguez Gasque reiterated that it is expected that downtown businesses, department stores, and shopping malls will increase their sales today.

Source: La Jornada Maya

