Morena’s candidate in Michoacán is one of the DEA’s most wanted

Morena’s candidate for the municipal presidency of Huetamo, Michoacán, Rogelio Portillo Jaramillo is on the list of the most wanted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA, for its acronym in English).
In addition to being identified as a fugitive for conspiracy in the sale of illegal drugs in Houston, Texas, United States, he is linked to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).
During a campaign event held on the night of April 2th7, the Morena candidate said that if the DEA was looking for him, he did not understand how they had not found him yet, taking into account that he is not hiding and his data is public.
“They say the DEA is looking for me, and I am Morena’s official legal candidate. I don’t know how they cannot find me if my cellphone number is public, and I am here with all of you right now”, Portillo Jaramillo declared in a public event in Michoacan on Wednesday, April 27th.
He took the opportunity to ‘invite’ his opponents to ‘stop insulting’ his person and to dedicate themselves to creating proposals that benefit the people.
Portillo Jaramillo is the nephew of the mayor of Morena in Zirándaro de los Chávez, Guerrero, Gregorio Portillo Mendoza. This, in turn, is the brother of Marcelino Portillo Mendoza, who is also on the DEA’s most wanted fugitives list.
Source: Milenio
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
